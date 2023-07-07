1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on SH 130

One person is dead and two others are injured after a 2-vehicle crash that ended with one vehicle 100 to 200 feet down an embankment, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday on North State Highway 130 northbound near Highway 290.

ATCEMS says the two people injured in the wreck were ejected from the vehicle and both of the patients had serious injuries. One is potentially life-threatening.

SH 130 is currently closed at FM 973 in both directions while police investigate.

