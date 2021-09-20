1 dead, children among 7 hurt in shooting near SC convenience store

Police planned a Monday news conference after a shooting left one person dead and seven others injured — including several children — in Yemasee.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning near a convenience store, Police Chief Gregory Alexander said. Investigators believe an argument began and escalated to gunfire, he said.

At least 20 shots were fired, striking eight people, including a 33-year-old man who died of his injuries, WTOC-TV reported. Others injured were a 31-year-old, a 22-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 12-year-olds and an 8-year-old.

The wounded people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The police chief promised there won’t be "any rocks unturned" in the investigation, that that police will do what needs to be done to solve the crime.

The victims were not all from Yemassee, and some were from surrounding areas, Alexander said.

Few other details were released, but more information was expected at Monday’s briefing.

Yemasee is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Charleston.