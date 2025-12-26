Austin New Year's celebrations: What you need to know

The Brief City of Austin and Visit Austin hosting "Austin's New Year" on Dec. 31 Event at Auditorium Shores features performances by The Head and the Heart, Chaparelle, Tameca Jones and The Point Several roads in the area will be shut down



Everything you need to know about ringing in the new year in Austin.

The backstory:

The City of Austin and Visit Austin are hosting "Austin's New Year" at Auditorium Shores on Dec. 31.

Besides a midnight fireworks show, the event features local food and beverage vendors like Amy's Ice Cream, Chi'Lantro BBQ, Garbo's Lobster and Arepa World.

Entertainment will consist of performances from The Head and the Heart, Chaparelle, Tameca Jones and The Point.

CNN will also be live from the event as part of its "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" coverage.

Timeline:

The gates to the event open at 7 p.m.

Musical performances start around that time as well and go on until 11:45 p.m.

At 11:45 p.m., Austin’s New Year Drone Show presented by Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will begin.

The countdown to 2026 starts at 11:55 p.m. culminating in the midnight fireworks show.

Dig deeper:

What To Know If You're Attending Austin's New Year

You can bring blankets and chairs.

Pets, except for trained service animals, are not allowed.

The event will also have secure entrances at the east and west ends of the park. All guests and their belongings will be subject to a search upon entry to the event.

Officials ask attendees to please follow the Leave No Trace principles. Plan ahead and prepare. Dispose of waste properly and be considerate of other visitors.



No outside alcohol, glass, fireworks, or sparklers will be allowed at Auditorium Shores. Additional allowed and prohibited items and activities can be found here.

How to Get to Austin's New Year

Several streets will be closed for the event.

West Riverside Drive between South 1st Street and Lee Barton Drive will be closed from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

South 1st Street from West Cesar Chavez to Barton Springs and West Riverside Drive from Barton Springs to South 1st Street will close from 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 11 a.m. on Jan 1.

Officials note that for safety reasons, Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street bridge will be closed to all watercraft from 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 as well.

Officials say drivers should expect significant congestion in and aound the downtown area, South Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road, and Riverside Drive.

There is no parking in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood. Options for parking include:

Public parking north of Lady Bird Lake

One Texas Center

Palmer Events Center Garage

RiverSouth Garage at Riverside Drive and South First Street

City Hall Garage

State Garage Options

ADA-accessible parking will be available at the Palmer Event Center Garage and One Texas Center.

Safety Tips

Officials offer the following safety tips for attendees.

Remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to 9-1-1.

Plan for the weather forecast as temperatures may be cold. ( Download the FOX 7 WAPP

Stay with your group and have a pre-planned meeting location in case of separation.

Be mindful of pedestrians, scooter riders, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users when traveling.

Keep your phone fully charged.

Plan ahead to have a safe ride home.