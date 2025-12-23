Grandfather, grandson shoot, kill each other in SW Austin home: APD

The Brief Man, his grandson are dead following Monday evening shooting Preliminary investigation shows the two got into an argument which ended in them shooting each other



A man and his grandson are dead after they shot each other in a fight in a Southwest Austin home Monday evening, says the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

APD responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 10400 block of O'Rourk Lane at around 5:19 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Someone called 911 and said her son and her father were inside the home.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men found dead in Southwest Austin; APD investigating

Officers arrived and found two adult men inside the home, both with apparent gunshot wounds. The men were identified as 79-year-old Charles Wagnon and his grandson, 20-year-old Trevor Shepherd.

The investigation so far indicates that the two of them got into an argument which escalated to the two of them shooting each other inside the home.

Their deaths are being investigated as Austin's 53rd and 54th homicides of the year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.