1 hospitalized after motorcycle collision in South Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcycle collision in South Austin sent one person to the hospital on Sunday evening, according to ATCEMS.
ATCEMS reported on Twitter that the motorcycle collision occurred at 515 E Slaughter Lane.
One patient was found unconscious and is being transported to St. David's South with critical life-threatening injuries.
ATCEMS says they are no longer on the scene, but advises drivers to expect continued closures in the area.