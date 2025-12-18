OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney denied bond; judge sets trial date for April

The Brief Former OnlyFans model accused of murder denied bond again Courtney Clenney has been charged in deadly stabbing of boyfriend in Florida Defense argues the stabbing was self-defense and pushing for this to be considered a manslaughter case instead



Former Only Fans model Courtney Clenney has been denied bond again by a Miami-Dade judge.

She has spent more than three years in prison while charged with the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Florida in April 2022.

The judge set a new trial date for April 27, 2026. Prosecutors said they believe it will take less than two weeks.

What we know:

Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans and Instagram star known online as Courtney Tailor, is facing a second-degree murder charge related to the April 2022 deadly stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in Florida.

Clenney’s defense team argues the slaying was self-defense and is pushing for this to be considered as a manslaughter case instead.

Clenney’s attorneys argued she doesn’t have any money, is not a flight risk, and doesn’t pose a risk to the community. Prosecutors argued the evidence the defense attorneys presented Thursday does not change the status and Clenney should not be considered for bond and the possibility of getting out of jail.

Clenney’s attorneys said if she was released from jail, she would go to Texas and live with her parents, Dewayne and Deborah Lyn Clenney, who live in Bee Cave.

Who is Courtney Clenney?

The backstory:

Courtney Clenney was arrested in August 2022 in Hawaii for the April 2022 fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. She has been held without bond since her arrest.

At the time of her arrest, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle characterized Obumseli's death at the couple's Miami apartment as the culmination of a "tempestuous and combative relationship" that began in November 2020.

The county medical examiner said in an autopsy report that Obumseli, who worked in cryptocurrency, died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went three inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.

An arrest report said that Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense. She said Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner said Obumseli's wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense. Her attorney, Frank Prieto, has also previously said that Obumseli was regularly abusive.

Clenney and Obumseli previously lived in a penthouse at the Berkshire Riverview in South Austin, where a neighbor who lived below them told FOX 7 Austin that their fights got so bad they quite literally spilled over into his apartment, such as when a tiger painting was thrown onto his tenth-floor balcony during a violent dispute.

Aidan Nesvisky told FOX 7 Austin in 2022 that police were called on the couple multiple times, but when they moved to Florida, Rundle said the violence continued, getting so bad their building was prepared to evict them.

The arrest of Clenney's parents

Her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were accused of tampering with evidence in her murder case and allegedly hacking into Obumseli's laptop.

The couple, as well as their daughter, were all charged with one count of unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer, computer system or electronic device, a third-degree felony in Florida.

The arrest affidavits for Clenney's parents say that following Obumseli's death, many of his belongings were taken from the couple's Miami apartment and were not provided to his family, heirs or estate.

Investigators also confirmed with the attorney for Obumseli's estate that they had never received his property from anyone nor gave permission to anyone to possess, keep or access his laptop, says the affidavits.

Investigators believe Clenney gave Obumseli's laptop to her parents at some point between the killing and her arrest.

A warrant was issued for the iCloud accounts of Clenney and her parents due to shared messages, photos and finances of the three, says the affidavits. Those warrants led investigators to uncover a group chat between Clenney's parents and Clenney's attorneys, which contained messages about Obumseli's laptop and how to access it, beginning the month after Clenney was arrested.

In one message, Clenney's father allegedly said "Hell yeah! That PIN worked," to which one of the attorneys replied "Kim. Hold off going through the computer please. I don't want to turn you into a witness just yet if you find something useful."

Deborah Clenney also allegedly transported the laptop to one of the attorneys in Dallas, says the affidavits. The laptop was then later turned over to an IT expert in Florida.

Hacking charges dropped

In July 2024, South Florida prosecutors elected to drop the computer hacking charges against Clenney and her parents.

The charges were dropped after a circuit judge ruled that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office violated attorney-client privilege when investigators confiscated text messages and emails between Clenney, her parents and her attorneys, according to court records.

Defense attorney Jude Faccidomo, who represented the Clenneys in the hacking case, called for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to recuse itself from the murder case as prosecutors obtained communications about defense strategy, which they weren't legally allowed to see.

The state attorney’s office didn’t respond to messages from The Associated Press at the time about whether it would recuse itself from Clenney’s murder case.