1 dead, suspect at large in overnight North Austin homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead, and a suspect is at large in North Austin.
What we know:
Austin police say that at around 11:20 p.m. Dec. 17, Austin 911 received reports of a disturbance in the 11900 block of North I-35, in the Braker Lane/Yager Lane area.
Officers responded quickly and when they arrived on scene, they found a man "with very obvious signs of trauma".
The man was pronounced dead on scene at around 11:29 p.m.
His death is being investigated as Austin's 51st homicide of 2025.
What we don't know:
No suspect information has been released at this time. Homicide detectives have been on scene interviewing key witnesses and trying to piece together what happened.
It is also unclear/unknown how the victim was killed.
APD said this appeared to be an isolated incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the APD Homicide tip line at 512-974-5210.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera.