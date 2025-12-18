1 dead, suspect at large in overnight North Austin homicide

The Brief 1 person dead in homicide in North Austin His death is being investigated as Austin's 51st of 2025



One person is dead, and a suspect is at large in North Austin.

What we know:

Austin police say that at around 11:20 p.m. Dec. 17, Austin 911 received reports of a disturbance in the 11900 block of North I-35, in the Braker Lane/Yager Lane area.

Officers responded quickly and when they arrived on scene, they found a man "with very obvious signs of trauma".

The man was pronounced dead on scene at around 11:29 p.m.

His death is being investigated as Austin's 51st homicide of 2025.

What we don't know:

No suspect information has been released at this time. Homicide detectives have been on scene interviewing key witnesses and trying to piece together what happened.

It is also unclear/unknown how the victim was killed.

APD said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the APD Homicide tip line at 512-974-5210.