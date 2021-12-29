1 person dies in multiple vehicle crash on RM 2222

article

Officials say one person has died after a multiple vehicle crash on RM 2222. The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. at 5800 RM 2222 near Loop 360.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash involved three vehicles and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A person that was pinned in their vehicle was extricated from their vehicle and a third person was injured were both transported to a local hospital.

Exact details of the crash have not been released. Officials say to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

