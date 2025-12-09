Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested in connection to deadly downtown Austin shooting

By
Published  December 9, 2025 5:19pm CST
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin
article

Kimberly Sotelo, 34

The Brief

    • A woman was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting at a bus stop
    • APD said the shooting happened on Nov. 12 at the intersection of E. 5th Street and Trinity Street
    • The victim was identified as 52-year-old Gared Goff

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested for murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown Austin bus stop.

What we know:

Austin police said on Dec. 1, 34-year-old Kimberly Sotelo was taken into custody in Spring, Texas. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for murder. 

She is now awaiting extradition to Travis County.

The backstory:

Austin police responded to reports of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the intersection of E. 5th Street and Trinity Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found 52-year-old Gared Goff lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on scene at 8:50 a.m.

Victim killed in downtown Austin shooting

Victim killed in downtown Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in Downtown Austin.

A preliminary investigation determined he was struck by gunfire from a person who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

DowntownCrime and Public Safety