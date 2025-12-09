Woman arrested in connection to deadly downtown Austin shooting

article

The Brief A woman was arrested for murder in connection with a shooting at a bus stop APD said the shooting happened on Nov. 12 at the intersection of E. 5th Street and Trinity Street The victim was identified as 52-year-old Gared Goff



A woman was arrested for murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown Austin bus stop.

What we know:

Austin police said on Dec. 1, 34-year-old Kimberly Sotelo was taken into custody in Spring, Texas. She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for murder.

She is now awaiting extradition to Travis County.

The backstory:

Austin police responded to reports of a shooting just after 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the intersection of E. 5th Street and Trinity Street.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found 52-year-old Gared Goff lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on scene at 8:50 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined he was struck by gunfire from a person who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.