1 suspect dead after shooting 2 deputies at San Antonio-area home

The Brief Two Bexar County deputies are in stable condition after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday morning. The suspect was killed at the scene after opening fire on deputies from inside a residence; no injuries were reported for the woman or children involved. The suspect’s identity has not been released, though officials say he had a criminal history and likely had outstanding warrants.



Two Bexar County sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded during a deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning while responding to a reported domestic disturbance, authorities said.

The suspect was killed at the scene.

Shootout during domestic call

What we know:

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a residence around 8:30 to 8:45 a.m. after a woman reported that a man had forced his way into her home. The woman, who lives at the residence with her two children, was able to flee and call 911, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect, believed to be estranged from the woman, did not live at the home. The woman and her two children, all younger than 10, were not injured and were out of the residence before deputies arrived. The woman involved is being treated as a victim, and the children are considered witnesses, authorities said.

Details of the confrontation

When deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, he retreated into a makeshift bedroom area attached to the front of the home and opened fire, officials said. The shooting occurred at close range.

Investigators estimated fewer than 10 rounds were fired during the exchange.

One deputy was struck in the hip and another was shot in the hand. Both sustained through-and-through wounds and returned fire, authorities said. The suspect was struck twice in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured deputies were transported to University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigation and suspect history

What they're saying:

One deputy has more than 10 years of service with the sheriff’s office, while the other has been with the department for about two years, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect was a 38-year-old Hispanic man. His name was not immediately released.

Officials said the man was believed to have a criminal history and may have had outstanding warrants related to prior incidents at the residence.

What's next:

Body camera footage has been reviewed as part of the investigation, officials said.

The scene was expected to remain under investigation for several hours as deputies processed evidence.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat to the community.