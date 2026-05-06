11 arrested, including 4 Fort Hood soldiers, in Central Texas child sex sting
BELTON, Texas - 11 men, including four active-duty military members, were arrested during a three-day human trafficking operation in Central Texas.
The operation targeted individuals who were seeking to solicit sex from minors online, according to the Texas DPS.
Details of the Central Texas human trafficking sting
What we know:
The operation was conducted in Bell County by the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division and Highway Patrol, focused on individuals attempting to arrange sex through online communications.
Authorities say all the suspects engaged in sexually explicit conversations with people who identified themselves as being between 13 and 16 years old.
Suspects Identified in Bell County
Pictured above left to right, top to bottom: Hae-Yong Pae; Xavier Alexander Barreto; Ryan Lee Howard;Joseph Andrew Paine; Christopher Matias; Samsus Moise Perfection St. Loth; Omar Katrell Cherry;Ramon Antonio Rivera-Colon; Dwayne Dion Sherman; Shaun (Texas DPS)
Those arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail were identified (Pictured above left to right, top to bottom) as:
- Hae-Yong Pae, 44, of Copperas Cove, charged with online solicitation of a minor
- Xavier Alexander Barreto, 21, of Fort Hood
- Ryan Lee Howard, 32, of Buda, charged with online solicitation of a minor
- Joseph Andrew Paine, 37, of Temple
- Christopher Matias, 27, of Fort Hood
- Samsus Moise Perfection St. Loth, 40, of Killeen
- Omar Katrell Cherry, 45, of Belton
- Ramon Antonio Rivera-Colon, 37, of Belton
- Dwayne Dion Sherman, 32, of Killeen
- Shaun Keenan O’Hara, 38, of Gunnison, Colorado
- Tyron Lydell Williams, 55, of Killeen
Multi-agency investigation includes U.S. Army CID
What they're saying:
Authorities said the operation highlighted cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking, as the two departments worked in coordination with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
How to report human trafficking in Texas
What you can do:
Officials urged anyone with information about human trafficking or who may be a victim to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Texas DPS officials.