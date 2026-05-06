San Marcos CISD middle school students get sick from cookies sold by staff member; investigation ongoing

The Brief Several San Marcos CISD middle school students reported feeling sick after eating cookies sold by a staff member It's unclear if anything was in the cookies, but the staff member at Goodnight Middle School was placed on administrative leave A family member of one of the students is speaking out



Cookies sold by a staff member at a San Marcos CISD middle school are now at the center of an investigation.

This comes after several students reported feeling sick.

It’s still unclear what, if anything, was in these cookies, but San Marcos CISD said the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

What they're saying:

"I said, okay, if you were sick, how were you sick?" said Lisa McClellan.

McClellan said her grandson, who attends the middle school, told her he ate a cookie at school and didn’t feel right.

"He goes, I don’t know, I just didn’t feel good," McClellan said.

The cookie was sold by a staff member at Goodnight Middle School. The principal said in a letter to parents, by the end of the day, several students reported feeling unwell, with four students going to the nurse’s office.

McClellan said her grandson didn’t make it clear as to how he was feeling though.

"He couldn't explain anything, like he wasn't throwing up. He wasn't nauseated. He didn't have a headache," McClellan said.

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McClellan said when she talked to her grandson later, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

"He wasn't giggling, he wasn't high, he wasn't acting off the wall, he was not hungry," McClellan said.

Another parent said her son bought the same cookies before, and even recently, with no issues.

"They’re just homemade cookies with icing and a filling," a parent told FOX 7. "I was raving about how great they were to my girlfriends. I was like, ‘man, these are so good, hats off to the baker,’ whoever baked them."

McClellan said she wonders if the reaction may have spread more by word of mouth than anything in the ingredients.

"He's, like, well, maybe, maybe I guess, you know, maybe I just didn't feel good at the moment and all I could think of was the cookies because everybody was talking about the cookies," McClellan said her grandson told her.

What's next:

In a letter to parents, the principal said a staff member sold the cookies, something not allowed, and has since been removed from the district.

Law enforcement is now testing the cookies.

The district said if your child is experiencing any unusual symptoms, seek medical advice and notify the school.