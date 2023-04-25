11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by man at Riverside apartment complex: police

The Austin Police Department needs the public's help identifying a predator who sexually assaulted a child earlier this month at an apartment complex in Riverside.

APD says they need to find this suspect because he was bold enough to attack a child in public.

On April 2, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the Sophia Apartments at 2201 Willow Creek Drive where someone reported that they had witnessed a child being assaulted on their Ring doorbell camera.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video of the crime and investigators say the child, identified as an 11-year-old girl, had been returning to her apartment from the pool area on April 1 when a Hispanic man approached. The video shows the man grabbing the child and holding her close to his body.

APD says a few residents confronted the man and told him to leave, and he was last seen leaving the complex on foot. The girl later told detectives that the suspect touched her in a sexual manner.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This photo was taken of the suspect on March 25, says APD (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Heavy set

30 to 40 years old

5’5" to 5’7" tall

Black hair with some facial hair

Reportedly speaks Spanish

Last seen wearing a short-sleeve, red shirt, dark gray or green shorts, and yellow and purple shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880 or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.