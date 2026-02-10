Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lago Vista: police

The Brief A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Lago Vista Police said the incident happened on Feb. 10 in the 2300 block of American Drive No one was injured



A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Lago Vista, police said.

What we know:

Lago Vista police said on Feb. 10, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance involving a man at 2311 American Drive. Callers reported that the man had threatened to kill two people and may have been armed with a knife.

When officer arrived, they found Kyle Benjamin Taylor on the front porch of a home armed with a knife. As officers approached him, he went inside the home and refused commands to exit. He barricaded himself.

Detectives tried to negotiate with Taylor, but he would not listen. During the negotiations, Taylor made threats toward officers if they entered the home. It was also learned that there were mental health concerns for Taylor, police said.

After numerous and unsuccessful negotiations, the SWAT team was called in.

When SWAT arrived, they implemented barricaded-subject protocols and chemical agents were deployed after Taylor refused to surrender. A robotic device was later used to enter the home.

After an hours-long standoff, Taylor was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated due to the chemical agent exposure. After, he was booked into the Travis County Jail.

No officers were injured.

The shelter in place was lifted once Taylor was taken into custody.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges are pending.