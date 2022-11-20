11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20.
It happened in the Township of Seneca.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the back seat of a vehicle when it went off, striking the boy in the chest.
The child was flown to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
DNR officials said the shooter and the victim were members of the same hunting party.