Woman faces charges of intoxication manslaughter for fatal US 183 crash
AUSTIN - A fatal crash shut down northbound U.S. Highway 183 in Southeast Austin on Sunday morning.
US Hwy. 183 shut down near airport
What we know:
The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near McCall Lane, not far from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly before 9:45 a.m.
Police said that at least one person died in the crash. To allow investigators and cleanup crews to work, officials closed all northbound lanes of Highway 183.
As of about 1 p.m., the highway was reopened and Austin Police say an adult female driver involved in the crash is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.