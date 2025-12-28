Woman faces charges of intoxication manslaughter for fatal US 183 crash

article

The Brief A fatal crash forced the closure of all northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 183 in Southeast Austin near the airport Sunday morning. At least one person is confirmed dead following the collision near McCall Lane; authorities have not yet released the victim's identity. The highway was shut down for several hours as investigators worked the scene; traffic was being diverted at the southbound turnaround.



A fatal crash shut down northbound U.S. Highway 183 in Southeast Austin on Sunday morning.

US Hwy. 183 shut down near airport

What we know:

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near McCall Lane, not far from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Police said that at least one person died in the crash. To allow investigators and cleanup crews to work, officials closed all northbound lanes of Highway 183.

As of about 1 p.m., the highway was reopened and Austin Police say an adult female driver involved in the crash is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been released.