Woman faces charges of intoxication manslaughter for fatal US 183 crash

Published  December 28, 2025 9:59am CST
Austin
The Brief

    • A fatal crash forced the closure of all northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 183 in Southeast Austin near the airport Sunday morning.
    • At least one person is confirmed dead following the collision near McCall Lane; authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.
    • The highway was shut down for several hours as investigators worked the scene; traffic was being diverted at the southbound turnaround.

AUSTIN - A fatal crash shut down northbound U.S. Highway 183 in Southeast Austin on Sunday morning.

US Hwy. 183 shut down near airport

What we know:

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near McCall Lane, not far from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Police said that at least one person died in the crash. To allow investigators and cleanup crews to work, officials closed all northbound lanes of Highway 183.

As of about 1 p.m., the highway was reopened and Austin Police say an adult female driver involved in the crash is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Austin Police Department.

