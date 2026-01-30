14-year-old accused of fleeing in stolen truck in Hays County

article

The Brief A 14-year-old and an adult were arrested after a stolen-vehicle chase in Hays County. Deputies linked the suspects to multiple car break-ins and two stolen vehicles. A third suspect fled on foot and remains at large as warrants are pending.



A 14-year-old is one of two people arrested last week in Hays County after officials tracked stolen vehicles from the scene of several other vehicle break-ins.

Along with the two people in custody, Hays County officials plan to arrest a third suspect who fled on foot.

Teen arrested after Hays County chase

What we know:

Hays County Sheriff's Office deputies and Buda Police Department officers were called out to the Pepperbank Loop area of the Sunfield Subdivision for a burglary call around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Upon arrival, officials found several vehicles that showed signs of break-ins. A 2025 Toyota pickup and a Hyundai passenger car were also reported stolen. Officers tracked the stolen vehicles, they said, but the suspects attempted to flee.

The Hyundai crashed soon after fleeing, and the Toyota continued for a while before crashing in Austin.

Featured article

The teen was found to be the driver of the Toyota, and a woman was also arrested during the incident. The driver of the Hyundai fled on foot and has been identified, the release says. Warrants are pending for that suspect's arrest.

Another juvenile was also detained at the scene, but was released to a parent. The release says a directive to apprehend is pending.

The 14-year-old was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, vehicle theft, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. The woman was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved were not released.

The pending charges for the Hyundai driver were not included in the release.

What you can do:

If you have any information or videos involving this offense, please email Detective Hayles at matthew.hayles@hayscountytx.gov.