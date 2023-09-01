17-year-old subject of Dallas AMBER Alert suspect in Garland murder, second suspect on the loose

A 17-year-old girl is expected to be charged with murder just hours after an AMBER Alert was issued to find her.

Garland police say Natalie Navarro is a suspect in the murder of Mesquite 21-year-old Arturo Pena.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Natalie Navarro

Pena was found shot to death inside of a car at Audubon Park on West Oates Road in Garland on Tuesday morning.

He had been reported missing to the Dallas Police Department on August 27.

Arturo Pena

Garland Police say they obtained murder warrants for Navarro and 21-year-old Yordy Martinez in Pena's death on Friday.

"We’re trying to figure out exactly how they knew each other," said Lt. Richard Maldonado of the Garland Police Department.

Garland police will not say what evidence led them to issue warrants for Navarro and Martinez.

The department will not say what it believes the motive was.

"We’ve yet to totally determine that," said Maldonado.

An AMBER Alert for Navarro was issued by Dallas Police at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, after it was reported that she disappeared from an apartment complex near Interstate 635 and Ferguson Road in Far East Dallas.

Navarro was found safe one hour later in Webb County, which includes the border city of Laredo, because of the AMBER Alert, according to Garland PD.

Dallas police tell FOX 4 that they received a call that the teen was missing and under potentially suspicious circumstances. A DPD spokesperson said the circumstances met the criteria for an AMBER Alert, but Dallas police chose not to elaborate about those circumstances.

Garland Police say Yordy Martinez still has not been found by law enforcement.

Yordy Martinez

Martinez was listed as a suspect in Navarro's disappearance in the AMBER Alert.

Based on the AMBER Alert, police believed Martinez was traveling in a dark gray, four-door car and say he is missing a front tooth.

"There’s a lot of stuff going out, we’ve collected a lot of evidence, so we’re trying to process everything right now," said Lt. Maldonado.

Anyone with information about Martinez is asked to call Garland Police.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.