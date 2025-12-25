Texas college football teams dominate 2025 Bowl Season with 9 bids

article

Nine FBS college football programs in Texas have a bid in notable bowl games this 2025 season. Two programs in the state made the 12-team College Football Playoffs. With Texas Tech enjoying their first round bye in the bracket, and Texas A&M losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Eligible teams

Here are the 7 other bowl-eligible teams from the State of Texas:

Texas

TCU

North Texas

UTSA

Texas State

Rice (qualified after Kansas State University opted out)

Houston

Texas program bowl games

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal (Orange Bowl): Texas Tech vs. Oregon

First Responders Bowl: UTSA vs. FIU

New Mexico Bowl: North Texas vs. San Diego State

Texas Bowl: Houston vs. LSU

Alamo Bowl: TCU vs. USC

Citrus Bowl: Texas vs. Michigan

Armed Forces Bowl: Texas State vs. Rice

No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Capital One Orange Bowl

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 6: Terrell Tilmon #18 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates following the team's win over the BYU Cougars for the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 6, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkin Expand

No. 4 Texas Tech faces off against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in a College Football quarterfinal match-up on New Year's Day. The two teams will face off in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 12-1 Red Raiders have a relentless defense that is ranked first nationally in both rushing yards allowed per game and turnovers gained. Only one team has scored over 20 points on them, ultimately resulting in 24 total points across three ranked match-ups.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and won multiple national awards, while finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Jacob Rodriguez #10 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders lifts the trophy and celebrates with teammates after defeating the BYU Cougars in the 2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 06, 2025 Expand

The Texas Tech offense averaged 32.3 points in its three ranked contests, most recently dropping 34 to the BYU Cougars in the Big 12 championship.

The 12-1 Oregon Ducks’ win over James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoffs should’ve been a reminder of how scary they can be when the offense gets going. Coach Dan Lanning called the 17-point victory ‘bittersweet’ after Oregon led 34-6 at halftime and were outscored 28-17 in the second half.

UTSA Roadrunners in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 30: The UTSA Roadrunners logo is on a helmet during game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UTSA Roadrunners on October 30, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 6-6 UTSA Roadrunners take on the 7-5 FIU Panthers in the 2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday, December 26, 2025.

This is the second year in a row that the UTSA Roadrunners entered a bowl game with a .500 record. The starting QB for the UTSA Roadrunners, Owen McCown, is the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, and the nephew of former NFL quarterback Luke McCown and helped lead the Roadrunners to a bowl win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season against Coastal Carolina.

The Roadrunners' consistent ground attack is expected to result in a high-scoring affair. UTSA’s running back combo of Robert Henry and Will Henderson III. Both backs have accumulated over 1850 rushing yards over the 12 games played this season. Henderson III, the true freshman from Gilmer, Texas, had his best game as a true freshman in the Myrtle Beach Bowl with 81 yards on just 5 carries and a touchdown in the bowl win. Now in his redshirt Freshman season, Henderson is part of a two-headed ground attack led by senior Robert Henry.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - OCTOBER 30: UTSA Roadrunners players enter the field prior to start of game between the Tulane Green Wave and the UTSA Roadrunners on October 30, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Ge Expand

The Panthers finished Conference USA play with a 5-3 record and a four-game win streak. While the Roadrunners ended the regular season 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference after a loss against Army in the final regular season game.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The First Responder Bowl commenced in 2011 as the TicketCity Bowl. It was then renamed two years later as the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Then, in 2018, the bowl game was renamed again as the First Responder Bowl, with SERVPRO being the named sponsor for the game. Starting in 2013, the game focused on honoring and highlighting local charities. In 2014, it shifted to local first responders in the area. Now, it has evolved to honoring first responders leading up to the game and then during the game as well. SERVPRO is signed on to be the named sponsor of the 2026 game next year.

UNT Mean Green in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl

UNT Mean Green face off against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium, in Albequerque, on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The North Texas Mean Green are coming off one of their best seasons in the program’s history, entering the bowl game with an 11-2 record. The program was an American Conference Championship loss away from playing in the College Football Playoff. Former UNT head coach Eric Morris took a head coaching job at Oklahoma State, leaving assistant Head Coach Drew Svoboda as the interim head coach for the New Mexico Bowl.

The Mean Green offense was one of the nation’s best, accumulating yards on pace with other College Football Playoff contenders such as Ole Miss and Oregon. It will be tough to find another team in the nation with a 4,000+ yard passing quarterback, 1,500+ total yard running back, along with a 1,200-yard wide receiver.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 5: Quarterback Drew Mestemaker #17 of the North Texas Mean Green throws in the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave during the 2025 American Conference Football Championship at Yulman Stadium on December 5, 2 Expand

North Texas is looking for their first bowl game win since 2012, with an all-time postseason record of 2-11.

The 9-3 Aztecs were an overtime play away from competing in the Mountain West Championship along with three other teams in the conference, who also finished with a 6-2 conference record. The Aztecs have been trying for their first bowl win since 2021.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

The Isleta New Mexico Bowl commenced in 2006 as the New Mexico Bowl. It is New Mexico’s only annual televised bowl game and is always played at University Stadium on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 2023, Isleta Resort & Casino signed a multi-year deal to rename and sponsor the bowl game.

Houston Cougars in the Kinder's Texas Bowl

The 9-3 Houston Cougars go head-to-head against the 7-5 LSU Tigers in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium, in Houston, on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Second-year head coach Willie Fritz has led the Cougars to fourth in the Big 12 conference, entering the Texas Bowl ranked 21st in the nation. This is the program’s most successful season since 2021 and its first bowl appearance in three seasons. Fritz helped quarterback Conner Weigman have his best college football season to date in his first year with Houston.

WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 29: Conner Weigman #1 of the Houston Cougars runs with the ball during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

On the other side of the ball, this will be the last game before the Tigers enter the Lane Kiffin era. Interim head coach Frank Wilson is coaching his final game for the program before he departs for a job at the tension-riddle Ole Miss Rebels. Future NFL prospect and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is not playing in the Texas Bowl, which could significantly hinder an LSU team who has not scored more than 25 points against an FBS team all year.

Kinder's Texas Bowl

The 2025 Kinder's Texas Bowl marks the 20th anniversary of the event, featuring #21 ranked Houston (Big 12) vs. LSU (SEC) on December 27 at NRG Stadium, a Big 12 vs. SEC matchup since 2014 where the Big 12 leads 6-4, with Houston seeking a "home" win in this historic annual tradition, now sponsored by Kinder's through 2026.

TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs stands with his team before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Imag Expand

In a historic match-up, the 8-4 TCU Horned Frogs take on the 9-5 USC Trojans at the Valero Alamo Bowl, in San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The TCU Horned Frogs return to San Antonio for the third time and are previously 2-0 all-time in the Valero Alamo Bowl. These two teams have matched up a total of five times and TCU has a 3-2 record all time against a historic University of Southern California program. The last matchup between these two programs dates back to New Year’s Eve of 1998, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso. TCU upset the trojans in a 28-19 victory. Since then, the Horned Frogs have appeared in 23 postseason games, more than doubling the program’s total.

FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 29: Texas Christian University Horned Frogs linebacker Hudson Hooper (37) recovers a fumble during the game between the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 29, 2025 at Amon G. Cart Expand

In the two previous Alamodome match-ups for TCU, they have upset ranked opponents and look to replicate that result on Tuesday. In the 2016 Alamo Bowl, the Horned Frogs came back from a 31-0 halftime deficit to comeback and beat the No. 15 Oregon Ducks 47-41 in triple overtime. Just two seasons later, the Fort Worth program defeated No. 15 Stanford 39-38, after trailing 21-3 in the second quarter.

Valero Alamo Bowl

The Alamo Bowl is held annually in San Antonio, Texas. Established in 1993, the game's initial matchups involved the Southwest Conference and the Pac-12, evolving to feature teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences since 2010. The bowl game has been sponsored by Valero Energy Corporation since 2007.

Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: The Texas Football team running out of the tunnel during the Texas vs Texas A&M football game on November 28, 2025 at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by The University of Texas Athl Expand

The 9-3 Texas Longhorns face off against the 9-3 Michigan Wolverines at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, in Orlando, Florida, at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The absence of critical players will undeniably be felt by the Wolverines and sets the Texas Longhorns up for success in this bowl game. While the Longhorns will be missing defensive stars Anthony Hill Jr. and Michael Taaffe, as well as a few defensive backs, the Michigan Wolverines are going to be aching for more depth across the board while also dodging coaching drama following the firing of former Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: The Texas Football team celebrates with the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown Trophy during the Texas vs Texas A&M football game on November 28, 2025 at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (P Expand

Both teams enter the game with a 9-3 record, as the Longhorns ended the season by taking down the then-ranked No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, while Michigan were defeated by their rival, the then No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

The seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947. The initial game sponsors, members of Elks Lodge #1079 of Orlando, each put up $100 to fund initial expenses.

Since 1993, the bowl has hosted top teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences. In the new "College Football Playoff" era of college football’s postseason, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will continue to host the top Big Ten and SEC teams from outside the CFP series of bowls. The game moved to a New Year’s Day date in 1987 and has remained a New Year’s Day tradition except in years when the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Texas State & Rice in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

SAN MARCOS, TX - OCTOBER 28: A practice ball displays the Texas State Bobcats logo during game featuring the James Madison Dikes and the Texas State Bobcats on October 28, 2025 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire Expand

The 5-7 Rice Owls take on the 6-6 Texas State Bobcats at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The Bobcats have made their third straight bowl game. They defeated two bowl-eligible teams this season: UTSA and Southern Mississippi.

Rice won five games this season, but were able to get to a bowl game when Kansas State opted out. The Owls defeated two bowl-eligible teams this season: Louisiana and UConn. This is the third time in four years that Rice is bowl-eligible, receiving a postseason trip in Head Coach Scott Abell's first year. In his debut year with the Owls, he managed to finish 3-1 in non-conference play.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Chase Jenkins #4 of the Rice Owls looks to throw a pass in the first half of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

These two Texas programs have faced off once since 1987. In the 2023 First Responders Bowl, the Bobcats defeated the Rice Owls 45-21. Texas State holds the edge in the series match-up with a 3-2 record dating back to 1920.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has honored our nation’s heroes since 2006. For the past 20+ years, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl has hosted fan-fest areas showcasing armed forces hardware, conducted flyovers before the game, held demonstrations by several of the military's top skydiving teams, awarded custom homes to wounded warriors, directed on-field induction ceremonies, showcased armed forces bands and honor guards, and given out the annual "Great American Patriot Award" (GAPA) presented by Armed Forces Insurance.

Lockheed Martin joined the bowl as its title sponsor on February 5, 2014, and in 2024, committed to an extension of their sponsorship through the 2031 game.

SMU Mustangs in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl

Lastly, The 8-4 SMU Mustangs face off against the 9-3 Arizona Wildcats in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on Friday, January 2, 2026.

The SMU Mustangs have won eight games this season, making their fourth-straight bowl game. They defeated four bowl-eligible teams this season: Missouri State, Clemson, Miami and Louisville. One of their four losses was to a Texas program that didn’t make a bowl game: Baylor.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings returned to the Mustangs this season after leading them to the CFP last season. While six players have over 250 receiving yards on the season.

DALLAS, TX - November 22: SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (#7) high fives fans during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Louisville Cardinals on November 22, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Mat Expand

Arizona Wildcats are looking to finish the season on a 6-game win streak and complete a 10-win season.

THe Wildcats won 28-6 when the two teams last met in October 1985.

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl

The 46th annual Trust & Will Holiday Bowl kicks off at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, January 2, 2026, at SDSU's Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The game will feature top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC and will be televised on FOX.

The Holiday Bowl is an annual college football bowl game held in San Diego, California. Operating since 1978, its current conference tie-ins are with the Pac-12 Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

