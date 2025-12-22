Santa's helpers spread holiday cheer on Lake Austin

The Brief Santa's helpers were on Lake Austin spreading holiday cheer For this Christmas tradition, the women dress up as Santa’s helpers with skirts, hats, and belts



On Lake Austin, women dressed up as Santa’s helpers traded sleigh bells for water skis. They are spreading holiday cheer on the water.

It’s a holiday tradition that’s anything from ordinary.

The backstory:

"We’re celebrating Christmas on the water," Kathleen Parker said.

Kathleen is part of the "Lake Austin ski team." They don’t have a roster or trophies, but they do have a lot of heart.

"We call ourselves the Lake Austin ski team. Although there’s not one, but we are it," Parker said.

For Parker, water-skiing is more than just a hobby.

"It’s my passion. I ski pretty much every day, all year long, I ski," Parker said.

She has brought some friends along while skiing.

"I have these amazing friends. Some I taught how to ski, some already knew how to ski and found a new love for skiing, coming back to ski," Parker said.

The team spans decades.

"I’m 65, and we have 70-year-olds in the group, we have 60-year-olds, we have 50-year-olds, we have 40-year-olds," Parker said.

For this Christmas tradition, the women dress up as Santa’s helpers with skirts, hats, and belts. The Grinch even showed up behind the wheel of the boat. The goal is to get five skiers up all at once.

"We have seven ropes, so we have to get all the lengths similar. They tie to different places on the boat, so they're all a little bit different, so it's definitely an engineering job," Parker said.

Once they get into the water, there’s a count to three, and then the Grinch takes off.

Almost like a Christmas miracle, five skiers rose out of the water together and skied across Lake Austin. Neighbors watched from the shore.

"We're just here to spread some Christmas joy, that's the main goal," Parker said.

The women said they are already planning for next year and hope to add some coordinated dance moves while they ski.