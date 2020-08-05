18 and 17-year-old charged in fatal car crash that killed Detroit mother of 7 on east side

Two Detroit teens have been charged in the hit and run crash that killed a 33-year-old woman.

Zaire Barry Vaughn, 18, and Dion Dushan Davis, 17, were charged in connection with the car crash that killed Detroit woman Jiwyna Harlan Saturday night.

The allegedly stolen Dodge Challenger used in the crash.

The crash happened in the area of Chalmers Street and East Seven Mile Road on Aug. 1. Police officers were responding to a stolen vehicle and robberies reported in the area.

Police allege that Davis was racing another car in the area with Vaughn as a passenger inside a stolen Dodge Challenger.

Davis went to a gas station in the 14400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. When he exited the Challenger when Detroit police officers approached him. It is alleged that, at this time, the front seat passenger, Defendant Vaughn, moved into the driver’s seat, and drove out of the parking lot onto southbound Chalmers at a high rate of speed.

Police allege that Vaughn continued to drive southbound on Chalmers speeding and, when he approached Seymour Street, ran the red traffic light and struck the Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Harlan who had three children inside, including 5-year-old twins and a 12-year-old. A family dog was also inside the Chevy SUV but was rescued.

Jiwyna Harlan 's Trailblazer.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victims and Vaughn to local hospitals for treatment. Harlan died at the hospital. Investigation by the Detroit police revealed a weapon in the stolen vehicle.

Harlan was a mother to seven. A GoFundMe has been established for her memorial fund HERE.



Vaughn has been charged with second degree murder, reckless driving causing death, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death, fleeing and eluding, first degree, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.



Davis has been charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or denied and drag racing.

Victim Jiwyna Harlan.



Vaughn was remanded to jail and Davis was arraigned and got a $25,000 personal bond.