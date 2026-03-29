$17 million in methamphetamine hidden in blackberry shipment found at Texas-Mexico border

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The Brief More than $17 million worth of methamphetamine was seized by federal agents at the Pharr International Bridge hidden inside a shipment of blackberries. CBP officers discovered 862 packages of the drug, weighing nearly 2,000 pounds, during a secondary inspection of a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico. A criminal investigation is underway by Homeland Security Investigations, though no information regarding arrests or the driver's identity has been released.



Federal agents at the Pharr International Bridge intercepted more than $17 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a commercial shipment of blackberries, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday.

Nearly 2,000 pounds of meth intercepted

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The seizure occurred during the evening of March 23 when CBP officers at the cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. Officers referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection dock, where they used non-intrusive scanning equipment to examine the fruit shipment.

During the search, officers discovered 862 packages of suspected methamphetamine tucked away among the boxes of blackberries. The narcotics weighed a combined 1,984 pounds with an estimated street value of $17,737,200.

Boxes filled with packages containing 1,984 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

"This massive interception of meth illustrates our commitment to keeping our communities safe," said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized both the drugs and the tractor-trailer. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations have launched a criminal probe into the smuggling attempt.