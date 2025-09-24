19 people arrested after APD investigation into North Austin 'hotspots'

The Brief A total of 19 people were arrested after an extensive APD investigation The investigation took over two months in seven high-crime areas in North Austin APD released the names and charges of 13 of the 19 people arrested



Nineteen people were arrested after an extensive investigation into seven high-crime areas, also known as "hotspots," in North Austin.

"Our goal was to reduce the risk associated with these areas, which have gained notoriety as being open-air drug markets," said Shawn Green, a detective with the Austin Police Department.

The investigation took over two months, police said.

What we know:

Of the seven locations, six were classified as Drug Free Zones (DFZ).

According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, this designation identifies DFZ areas in, on, or within 1,000 feet of premises owned, rented, or leased by institutions of higher learning, public or private youth centers, or playgrounds.

Police said the hotspots have been linked to offenses such as assaults, thefts, robberies, weapon-related crimes, prostitution, vandalism, and disturbances that detrimentally affect the quality of life for local residents.

"Some very sensitive areas where we want to make sure our children and our families feel safe," said Green. "We're seeing the dope dealers standing out on the sidewalk. So, you see a family that's trying to go to the HEB who's walking the stroller out into the roadway because the drug dealers are standing on the sidewalk. Well, it's just not acceptable."

During the arrests, police seized several guns and illegal drugs from the suspects.

The suspects range in age from 27 to 62 years old. Green says a number of the individuals have been arrested in the past for similar offenses. At this time, APD does not believe they are working together as part of an organized group or gang.

"They've gotten very brazen because there hasn't been as much enforcement as we think we need to have," said Green.

Green says the hotspots are popular destinations for those seeking drugs. That's why the tactical unit made the arrests in as many areas as they could over the span of a week in hopes of suppressing the activity. The unit plans to continue to revisit these hotspots in the future.

What you can do:

Police said it's important the community be alert and report suspicious activities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

Arrests made in North Austin 'hotspots'

Timeline:

Below is the list of people arrested, where they were arrested, and their charges:

Sept. 10 arrests

Three people were arrested at 1800 Colony Creek Dr.

Three people were arrested at 900 Rutland Dr. and 800 W Rundberg Ln.

One man was arrested at Manor Rd. and Rogge Ln.

Two men were arrested at 6800 Berkman Dr.

One man was arrested at E St. Johns Ave and N IH-35.

Sept. 12 arrest

One man was arrested at E St. Johns Ave and N IH35.

Sept. 14 arrest

One man was arrested at Georgian Dr. and Jennifer Ln.

Sept. 17 arrest

One man was arrested at 889 Wilks Ave.