1st homicide of 2026: Austin police investigating

The Austin Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the new year.

What we know:

APD says it received a call from the 700 block of West Anderson Lane at around 1:30 a.m.

The call was about a disturbance at a party in a nearby strip mall.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with trauma to their chest.

APD says CPR was performed, but the victim died from their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was believed to have been an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

No suspect information is available and there is no one in custody at this time.