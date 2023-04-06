10 people displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

Austin firefighters say improperly discarded smoking materials on a balcony caused a 2-alarm fire at a North Austin apartment complex.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on April 5 at the complex on Clayton Ln. near Sheridan Ave.

Firefighters evacuated the building and escorted residents from all three levels, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

It took a little over an hour to get the fire knocked down. Firefighters stayed on scene to watch for hotspots throughout the night.

In the end, AFD says 6 units are uninhabitable, leaving about 10 people displaced. Those residents are being helped by apartment management.