UTSA trounces FIU in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The Brief UTSA beat FIU 57-20 in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Quarterback Owen McCown threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The victory marks UTSA’s third bowl win under head coach Jeff Traylor.



UTSA beats FIU in bowl game

The Roadrunners (7-6) took their third all-time bowl win against the Panthers (7-6) after a heated match-up at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Friday night.

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, UTSA's third bowl victory under sixth-year coach Jeff Traylor, marked the team's second appearance in the annual game.

UTSA player highlights

UTSA player highlights

McCown led the team in passing yards, and had 18-28 completions. He made his first throw for points late in the first quarter, with a catch by Will Henderson III for 40 yards and a touchdown. His second came in the second quarter, completing a pass to Devin McCuin for 23 yards and a touchdown. His final TD came early in the fourth quarter with a 34-yard pass.

Henderson led for rushing yards with 59, scoring two touchdowns himself. He had 14 carries and rushed for points once in the first and once in the second quarter.

McCuin led in receiving yards with 73, and scored a TD in the second quarter. He received six times in total.

FIU player highlights

FIU player highlights

Joe Pesansky led the team in passing yards with 11-31 completions. He threw for points early in the first quarter and again late in the third. He had 102 passing yards and an interception.

Kejon Owens led for rushing yards with 36, and made eight carries.

JoJo Stone led for receiving yards with 28, receiving four times.