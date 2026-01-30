2 arrested after dressing as construction workers to try to enter the US, CBP says

article

The Brief Customs and Border Protection arrested two people attempting to enter the United States illegally by posing as construction workers. They were arrested just west of the Paso del Norte International Port of Entry on Jan. 9. CBP said they are heavily monitoring construction zones in Texas and New Mexico.



Two people were arrested after they attempted to unlawfully enter the United States by dressing up as construction workers and blending in with other workers, Customs and Border Protection said.

What we know:

The two people were arrested just west of the Paso del Norte International Port of Entry on Jan. 9.

Officials said one of the arrested had a previous criminal record of domestic assault and would be prosecuted under reentry of a removed alien. The other will be prosecuted for illegal entry without inspection.

What they're saying:

"People who cross illegally in or around these construction projects will face federal charges and removal, consistent with the 100-percent prosecution policy in this sector," acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico said. "Strict enforcement enhances safety for construction workers, agents, and the public while this critical infrastructure is being built."

CBP officials said ongoing infrastructure projects in Texas and New Mexico have resulted in multiple construction zones in the El Paso sector.

"These construction zones will continue to be heavily monitored by our Border Patrol agents and unlawful entry will not be tolerated," El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jesse D. Munoz said. "Individuals attempting to enter the United States unlawfully in construction zones or anywhere in the El Paso Sector are subject to immediate detection, prosecution and removal."

What we don't know:

CBP did not release the names of the two that were arrested.