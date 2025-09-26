2 arrested, charged for assaulting Austin police officer

The Brief Two people were arrested for assaulting an Austin police officer While an APD officer was trying to detain a man, the man began punching the officer A woman then began pulling the officer's hair and uniform to try and free the man



Two people were arrested and charged for assaulting an Austin police officer in Northeast Austin.

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit, on Sept. 21, an APD officer was called out to the Avesta Agave Falls apartment complex. The caller said her husband was kicking her bedroom door.

When the first officer arrived, he saw Jesus Peralta leaving the apartment and tried to detain him. Peralta then punched the officer several times in the face. The officer struggled to detain Peralta and called for backup.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jesus Peralta, 32

After a struggle, the officer had Peralta pinned. While pinned, the caller, Anna Ulloa, and a teen ran up to the officer and pulled on the officer's hair and uniform trying to free Peralta.

Eventually, the officer was able to detain Peralta. As a second officer arrived, the first officer told them Ulloa needed to be detained too for assaulting him.

Both Peralta and Ulloa were arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer.