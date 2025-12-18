Texan wins $5 million on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
MIDLAND, Texas - A Midland resident is $5 million richer this week after hitting the jackpot on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the top prize in the "$5 Million Royale" game, lottery officials announced.
The lucky ticket was sold at Kent Kwik #325, located at 3006 Garden City Highway in Midland.
This marks the second of four $5 million top prizes to be claimed in the "$5 Million Royale" series. The game is known for its high stakes, featuring more than $235.4 million in total prizes.
While the winner takes home a life-changing sum, the Texas Lottery highlighted the broader impact of these ticket sales:
- Education: Since 1997, the lottery has contributed more than $35.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund to support Texas public education.
- Veterans: Since 2009, more than $279 million in lottery proceeds have gone toward the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.
Since its inception in 1992, the Texas Lottery has distributed more than $93.9 billion in prizes to players across the state.
The Source: Information in this article is from The Texas Lottery.