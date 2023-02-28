2 arrested in Lake Worth for organized scented candle theft ring

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Lake Worth arrested two siblings in connection to what they call an organized theft ring.

The suspects, 19-year-old Dexter Goynes and 22-year-old Destiny Goynes, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of scented candles and other merchandise from a Lake Worth retail store.

Officers reportedly spotted Dexter at the store on Monday.

He took off when they tried to pull him over, but he was arrested a few minutes later in the Oaks neighborhood, police said.

Dexter Goynes (Lake Worth PD)

Police later arrested his sister in connection to the case and recovered dozens of candles.

Both are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Destiny Goynes (Lake Worth PD)

Lake Worth police are still looking for a third suspect involved in the theft ring.

They are also working with law enforcement officials from five other agencies who suspect the Goynes siblings are connected to similar crimes in their cities.

The stolen candles that were recovered have been returned to the store, police said.