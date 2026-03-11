SXSW 2026: CapMetro extends services, makes it easier to get around Austin

The Brief CapMetro is extending its services and is providing convenient transportation for residents and visitors for SXSW 2026 The SXSW 2026 festival will run from March 12-18



CapMetro is making it easier to get around Austin during South by Southwest (SXSW) this year.

The festival will run from March 12–18.

CapMetro extended services for SXSW

What we know:

CapMetro will offer extended service to help riders get to and from downtown Austin events all day.

On Friday and Saturday, the last northbound trains will leave after 2 a.m., and on Sunday and weekdays, trains will run until about 12:30 a.m.

CapMetro will operate regular bus service schedules during SXSW. Rapid routes 800, 801, 803, and 837 will run until 12:30 a.m. during the week, midnight on Saturday and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Night Owl service will run nightly until around 3 a.m., with downtown boarding at 6th Street and Congress Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Customers can use Tap to Pay, a contactless credit or debit card, when boarding buses. Riders do not have to download an app or buy any advance tickets. Tap to pay riders only need to pay for two bus rides in a service day before they meet the daily cap of $2.50. All remaining rides are free after that cap.

All major credit and debit card companies are accepted, except for American Express.

Riders can also buy fares using the Umo app and plan trips using the Transit app.

Riders can also take advantage of more than 80 Bikeshare stations located throughout downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

Due to expected crowds throughout the festival, CapMetro Transit police officers plan to increase its presence in a few areas, including Republic Square and Downtown Station.

If you are coming from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, you can take CapMetro bus route 20. It is located at the lower level bus station, shaped like a guitar, outside baggage claim. It will head straight to downtown Austin.

For more details, click here.