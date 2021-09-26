2 injured in early morning Downtown Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Downtown Austin.
APD says the shooting happened before 3 am in front of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless on 7th street.
Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between 4 people, and are actively looking for 2 of them. The shooting, which police say was caught on camera, injured 2 of those people.
They were taken to the hospital and right now there's no word on their condition.
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter