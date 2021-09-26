2 injured in early morning Downtown Austin shooting

Austin police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Downtown Austin.

APD says the shooting happened before 3 am in front of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless on 7th street.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between 4 people, and are actively looking for 2 of them. The shooting, which police say was caught on camera, injured 2 of those people.

They were taken to the hospital and right now there's no word on their condition.

