2 injured in early morning Downtown Austin shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Downtown Austin. 

APD says the shooting happened before 3 am in front of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless on 7th street. 

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between 4 people, and are actively looking for 2 of them. The shooting, which police say was caught on camera, injured 2 of those people. 

They were taken to the hospital and right now there's no word on their condition. 

