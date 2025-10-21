2 injured in 'machete' fight near Austin City Hall

The Brief Two people were injured after a "machete" fight in downtown Austin APD said the incident happened late on Oct. 21, near Cesar Chavez and Lavaca Street Some in the community say the news is unsettling so close to home



Two people were injured after a fight with a machete across the street from Austin City Hall Monday night, police said.

What we know:

Police said on Oct. 21, around 10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Lavaca Street. There were reports of two people fighting with a large machete-style knife.

When officers arrived, they found one person with stab wounds. Shortly after, another victim was found with stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

"I feel like there's machetes and stabbings or someone with a knife or something by the water. Things are going on at Rainy all the time, so I'm not shocked, unfortunately," said Sophie Benecick, a downtown resident.

By the numbers:

Data from APD showed since the start of the year, there have been 10 aggravated assaults, 8 robberies, and 15 burglaries within four blocks of city hall.

Last year, there were 135 aggravated assaults reported citywide compared to 90 so far this year.

And just across the water, police say crime is also a concern.

"That area specifically right along town lake that's where we do tend to see a fair amount of activity along the shores of both the north and south shore. Town lake is where violent crime can happen. We’ve had instances like knife attacks, machete-style attacks, shootings and stabbings that have all occurred along the hike and bike trail," said Michael Bullock, President of the Austin Police Association.

What they're saying:

Some in the community say the news is unsettling so close to home.

"That kind of just ruined my night hearing that because it's super scary. I think it's a very walkable city. I know people don't like to say that about Austin, but I mean, you look around, and the streets are filled. So it's definitely concerning and definitely something that's not going to make me sleep easy at night knowing that that happened," said Mick Linton, a downtown resident.

"I'm a very independent person. I never feel scared, or I never have hesitations being alone, but I will not walk alone at night downtown, especially by the water. And if I do, I have pepper spray in my bag and a pocket knife at all times," said Benecick.

"Awareness and personal safety is something that everyone should keep at the front of their minds. The department, officers, we want to preserve the ethos of our city to where it is a safe place for people to be. The reality is it has become more dangerous," said Bullock.

What's next:

Police say the case remains an open and ongoing investigation.

Right now, it’s unclear what led to the altercation.