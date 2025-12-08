Jordan and Sunny Shipley turn old Craddock House into ice cream, coffee shop in Burnet

The Brief Jordan and Sunny Shipley have turned the old Craddock House in Burnet into an ice cream and coffee shop Just last month, they opened Airy Mount



It has been over a decade since Jordan Shipley played in a National Championship game with the Texas Longhorn football team.

Since then, he has turned his focus to scooping ice cream and serving coffee, where his football career began.

Airy Mount in Burnet

The backstory:

In the Hill Country, on the edge of Burnet, is a new coffee, ice cream, and mercantile shop, all inside what locals remember as the old Craddock House.

It once sat in Burnet Square and was set to be torn down until it was moved and tucked between the Johnson House and the century-old barn.

"We've driven by it for forever, and she loves historic buildings and that sort of thing, and it ended up coming for sale and ended up kind of working out," Jordan Shipley said.

Jordan and Sunny Shipley bought the historic property almost five years ago, dreaming of what could be.

"We love good quality coffee. We started eating this specific ice cream in Austin, called D'Lites ice cream. It's like a low-calorie, low-carb, keto-friendly, it's just really good, honestly, we just really fell in love with it, and we thought it would be really neat to have a coffee and ice cream spot together and just have a little shop in it and give people a place to just come and sit and enjoy themselves, and work, and have bible studies," Sunny Shipley said.

Just last month, Airy Mount officially opened its doors. It’s a place built with love, and a little bit of green paint from the past.

"When I first walked into this room, the ceiling had patches of green paint on it and I thought, that's a really pretty color, so I actually saved it. I chipped the paint and saved it, and color matched it, and so it's got some of the paint. It probably wasn't the original, original paint, but it was from a really long time ago," Sunny Shipley said.

Sunny’s touch is everywhere, inspired by family.

"My grandmother was a huge influence on my life as far as thrifting and antiquing, and she taught me all about it, and it's just carried over, and I love antiques and design, so it was really fun for me to do," Sunny Shipley said.

For the Shipleys, it isn’t just a business, but a place for community.

"We just kind of wanted it to be anyone and everyone that's in this area for whatever reason, to have a place to come and get some really good craft coffee and come, and really the relationship component. We talked about this. This was much more of a people and community and relationship thing than it was a business thing for us, that was kind of the heart behind it," Jordan Shipley said.

The Shipleys said they hope to continue working on the property, maybe even turning another building into a restaurant one day.