2 killed, 1 other injured after Cedar Park crash
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Two people are dead and one is injured after a major crash in Cedar Park, police said.
What we know:
According to Cedar Park police, on Sept. 1, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash at N. Bell Blvd and E. New Hope Dr.
One car was heading north on N. Bell Blvd. and another car was leaving the gas station parking lot when the crash happened.
Jennifer Ballejo, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Joriko Rubio, 17, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the car headed north on N. Bell Blvd. was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department