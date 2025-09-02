2 killed, 1 other injured after Cedar Park crash

The Brief Two people were killed, and one other was injured in a two-car crash Cedar Park PD said it happened on Sept. 1 at N. Bell Blvd and E. New Hope Dr. An investigation is ongoing



Two people are dead and one is injured after a major crash in Cedar Park, police said.

What we know:

According to Cedar Park police, on Sept. 1, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a crash at N. Bell Blvd and E. New Hope Dr.

One car was heading north on N. Bell Blvd. and another car was leaving the gas station parking lot when the crash happened.

Jennifer Ballejo, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Joriko Rubio, 17, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car headed north on N. Bell Blvd. was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.