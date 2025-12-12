Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  December 12, 2025 10:29pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Playoffs Week 5 highlights

Llano throttled by Yoakum in the state semifinals, 71-27

2025 Playoffs Week 5: Llano vs Yoakum

2025 Playoffs Week 5: Llano vs Yoakum

In week five of the Texas high school football playoffs, Llano took on Yoakum on Friday night!

Playoffs Week 5 scores

Friday, Dec. 12

Class 3A Division I State Semifinal

Llano       27
Yoakum   71

Saturday, Dec. 13

Class 6A Division I State Semifinal

Galena Park North Shore
Lake Travis

Class 6A Division II State Semi-final

Houston King
Vandegrift 

