Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025-26 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025–26 playoffs.

Llano throttled by Yoakum in the state semifinals, 71-27

Friday, Dec. 12

Class 3A Division I State Semifinal

Llano 27

Yoakum 71

Saturday, Dec. 13

Class 6A Division I State Semifinal

Galena Park North Shore

Lake Travis

Class 6A Division II State Semi-final

Houston King

Vandegrift