Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025–26 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 5 highlights
Llano throttled by Yoakum in the state semifinals, 71-27
Playoffs Week 5 scores
Friday, Dec. 12
Class 3A Division I State Semifinal
Llano 27
Yoakum 71
Saturday, Dec. 13
Class 6A Division I State Semifinal
Galena Park North Shore
Lake Travis
Class 6A Division II State Semi-final
Houston King
Vandegrift
