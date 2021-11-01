2 killed after SUV hit by semi-truck pulling tractor-trailer on I-35

Two people were killed after the SUV they were in was struck by a semi-truck pulling a tractor-trailer on I-35 in North Austin.

Police have not yet identified the victims killed in this crash.

According to police, a 2007 black GMC SUV was stopped in the 5400 Block of southbound I-35 around 8:33 p.m. on Monday, October 25. A 2012 freight semi-truck pulling a 2022 tractor-trailer was traveling southbound and struck the back of the stopped GMC.

Both occupants in the GMC died at the scene.

The driver of the freight semi-truck and tractor-trailer remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

