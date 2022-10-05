Expand / Collapse search

2 Leander officers injured after being hit by drunk driver

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Leander
The driver who crashed into the Leander PD vehicle, with two officers inside, was charged with a DWI

LEANDER, Texas - A man was charged with a DWI after crashing into the back of a Leander PD car with two officers inside.

Leander police said on Oct. 4 around 11 p.m., two officers, who were running radar inside a police vehicle, were struck from behind by a drunk driver in the 17700 block of Ronald Reagan Blvd. 

The officers only had minor injuries from the crash, and were released from the hospital Wednesday morning.

The driver, Joel Ramirez, was arrested for a DWI.