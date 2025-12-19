Pflugerville man charged with murder for shooting friend visiting him: sheriff

article

The Brief Pflugerville man facing first-degree murder charge TCSO says 911 caller reported shooting his friend at his home after a fight Victim, man in his 30s, died at the scene



A Pflugerville man is behind bars facing a murder charge after officials say he shot a friend who was visiting him.

What we know:

36-year-old Joseph Javier Muniz was arrested Friday morning and is now in the Travis County Jail.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call just after 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. The caller reported that he had shot his friend who was visiting his home after an altercation.

When deputies responded to the home in the 2500 block of Forgetmenot Lane, they found a man in his 30s with "obvious injuries." The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:49 a.m.

Muniz was taken to jail and has been charged with first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed was not released.

TCSO says that they will not identify him until positive identification has been made by the Travis County Medical Examiner and next of kin has been notified.