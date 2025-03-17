Expand / Collapse search

2 victims held at gunpoint, assaulted in North Austin; APD searching for suspects

By
Published  March 17, 2025 2:10pm CDT
North Austin
VIDEO: APD searching for robbery suspects

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are asking for the community's help identifying three aggravated robbery suspects.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 24, around 7:36 p.m., three suspects walked into the Georgian Acres Neighborhood Park and held a man and a woman at gunpoint. The suspect assaulted them and took their items.

The victims' child was not harmed.

The suspects all left along a path behind Bridge at Granada Apartments, then headed east on I-35.

Image 1 of 3

 

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

