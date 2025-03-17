2 victims held at gunpoint, assaulted in North Austin; APD searching for suspects

The Brief Three people are accused of assaulting two victims and taking their items in late February APD said this happened at the Georgian Acres Neighborhood Park Both victims were held at gunpoint



Austin police are asking for the community's help identifying three aggravated robbery suspects.

What we know:

Police said on Feb. 24, around 7:36 p.m., three suspects walked into the Georgian Acres Neighborhood Park and held a man and a woman at gunpoint. The suspect assaulted them and took their items.

The victims' child was not harmed.

The suspects all left along a path behind Bridge at Granada Apartments, then headed east on I-35.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.