2 victims held at gunpoint, assaulted in North Austin; APD searching for suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are asking for the community's help identifying three aggravated robbery suspects.
What we know:
Police said on Feb. 24, around 7:36 p.m., three suspects walked into the Georgian Acres Neighborhood Park and held a man and a woman at gunpoint. The suspect assaulted them and took their items.
The victims' child was not harmed.
The suspects all left along a path behind Bridge at Granada Apartments, then headed east on I-35.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department