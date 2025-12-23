Expand / Collapse search

APD looking for cyclist involved in physical fight with driver on South Congress

December 23, 2025
The Brief

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a cyclist who got in a physical fight with a driver on South Congress following a collision.

What we know:

APD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in the incident in the 1800 block of South Congress Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 15.

A driver reported to police that a verbal argument turned physical after the cyclist collided with his vehicle and he tried to exchange information with the cyclist.

The suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and glasses.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

