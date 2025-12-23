APD looking for cyclist involved in physical fight with driver on South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a cyclist who got in a physical fight with a driver on South Congress following a collision.
What we know:
APD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in the incident in the 1800 block of South Congress Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 15.
A driver reported to police that a verbal argument turned physical after the cyclist collided with his vehicle and he tried to exchange information with the cyclist.
(Austin Police Department)
The suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and glasses.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department