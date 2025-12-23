APD looking for cyclist involved in physical fight with driver on South Congress

The Brief APD looking for cyclist involved in fight with driver Driver told police the cyclist collided with his vehicle and a fight ensued when he tried to exchange information



Austin police are looking for a cyclist who got in a physical fight with a driver on South Congress following a collision.

What we know:

APD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man involved in the incident in the 1800 block of South Congress Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 15.

A driver reported to police that a verbal argument turned physical after the cyclist collided with his vehicle and he tried to exchange information with the cyclist.

The suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark shorts and glasses.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.