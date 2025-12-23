Woman dead, driver charged in weekend crash on US 290

article

The Brief Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash Crash involved an SUV and a tow truck on US 290 Man's female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene



A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a weekend crash on US 290 that killed his passenger.

What we know:

32-year-old Jordan Micah Atkins has been charged with second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 20 crash.

Just after 3:30 a.m. that day, APD officers responded to the crash involving an SUV and a tow truck in the 8400 block of E. US 290's westbound lanes.

The SUV's driver, identified by police as Atkins, was traveling with an unidentified woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The crash is being investigated as Austin's 89th of the year.

Atkins has since bonded out of the Travis County Jail on $20,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for Jan. 13.

By the numbers:

APD says 93 people have died in crashes in Austin this year.

By Dec. 20, 2024, 97 people had died in 91 fatal crashes in Austin.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.