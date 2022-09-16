2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department

The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May.

The news conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin.

21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May 2020 protests.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Five of the indicted APD officers are suing. The group of officers is suing the City of Austin, Austin Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, the Mike Ramos Brigade, and more.

The lawsuit claims the officers were given expired less-than-lethal bean bag rounds which caused injuries to protesters, and they used force to protect Austin while being attacked with rocks, bottles, and urine.