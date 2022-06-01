5 APD officers indicted for actions during May 2020 protests sue city, others

Five Austin Police Department officers are suing after being indicted for use-of-force crimes during protests in downtown Austin in 2020.

The group of officers is suing the City of Austin, Austin Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, the Mike Ramos Brigade and more.

The lawsuit claims the officers were given expired less-than-lethal bean bag rounds which caused injuries to protesters and they used force to protect Austin, while being attacked with rocks, bottles and urine.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Twenty-one APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May 2020 protests.

The District Attorney said the officers allegedly used excessive force during the protests, which at times turned violent with rocks and urine filled bottles thrown at police. Bean bags fired from shotguns were used on several occasions. It has been suggested the munitions fired at protesters were faulty, and senior command staff was aware of the problem

Recently the Grand Jury review of the actions by police was expanded to include Chief Joseph Chacon and former Chief Brian Manley and possibly 10 more officers.