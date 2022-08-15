2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census extended until Sept 9

Attention, music industry workers living and working in the Greater Austin area!

The window to participate in the 2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census has been extended until Sept 9. The census was originally meant to close on August 15.

The census is open to music industry workers age 18 or older in the Greater Austin area, including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties.

The census was launched in July to help gain an understanding of the current needs of Austin's music community.

The census will collect data from a variety of local music professionals, musicians, venue owners, music nonprofits and music business professionals, which will be analyzed to establish a new baseline of data for Austin music industry workers.

The census will ask questions specific to music workers, including general information about their demographics and occupation types as well as their perspective on issues such as diversity, equity, and belonging, says the census's website. There are no questions in this census about personal or business income and responses will remain anonymous.

To learn more about the census and its community partners and to participate, click here.

