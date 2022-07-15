2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census launches

Attention, music industry workers living and working in the Greater Austin area!

The 2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census has launched to help gain an understanding of the current needs of Austin's music community.

The census, which is open to music industry workers age 18 or older in the Greater Austin area, including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties, will be open until August 15.

The census will be implemented by Austin-based Sound Music Cities, whose mission is to offer "strategic, community-driven solutions from policy to implementation."

The census will collect data from a variety of local music professionals, musicians, venue owners, music nonprofits and music business professionals, which will be analyzed to establish a new baseline of data for Austin music industry workers.

The census will ask questions specific to music workers, including general information about their demographics and occupation types as well as their perspective on issues such as diversity, equity, and belonging, says the census's website. There are no questions in this census about personal or business income and responses will remain anonymous.

This marks the first time in nearly a decade that the music community will have new data so policy solutions and approaches can be developed and that the local music sector can inform community driven solutions towards policy reform and implementation.

Over 50 Austin-area organizations have signed up to be official community partners for the census and local partners are still welcome to participate in the outreach efforts. To become an official community engagement partner, contact Sound Music Cities.