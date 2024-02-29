Airbnb is seeing a spike in rentals for cities along the path of the April 8th total solar eclipse.

Texas is the most-booked state in the country for the celestial event, according to the short-term rental service.

The eclipse will pass from Mexico to Maine and cross right through North Texas, with some of the longest stretches of totality in the country.

Airbnb says there has been a 600% increase in searches for rentals in Texas for the eclipse. Overall, they have seen a 1,000% increase in searches.

Austin and the Hill Country and Dallas are a few of the most-booked areas in the state.

People who are looking to book the rentals are mostly from New York, Mexico City, Seattle, Chicago and Houston.

Airbnb said over 40 percent of listings along the path of totality are still available to book in Texas.

Most popular cities along the path of totality

Austin and Hill Country, TX

Mazatlán, Mexico

Indianapolis, IN

Montreal, Canada

Cleveland, OH

Dallas, TX

Niagara Region, Canada

Buffalo, NY

Stowe, VT

Little Rock, AR

