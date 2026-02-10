Resident: roads near COTA are deteriorated, traffic conditions worsen during F1

The Brief Resident near COTA says road conditions are so bad his vehicles have sustained damage He also says during events like F1, traffic, road conditions get even worse TxDOT says the area has seen 43 crashes, with 1 fatal, from Jan. 2024 to mid-Jan. 2026



A resident who lives near Circuit of the Americas in southeast Travis County says road conditions are so bad, he's had damage to his cars.

When big events are in town, such as Formula 1, the traffic and road conditions get even worse.

What they're saying:

Billy Wilson lives in the Del Valle/Elroy area near the Circuit of the Americas.

"The road conditions have deteriorated over the last couple of years since Formula 1 has been here," he said.

This area includes Peterson Road to FM 812 to Burkland Farms Road to Hokanson Road.

Many sections of the roads are cracked, bumpy, have no shoulder, and have sharp dropoffs on the edges with no place to pull over.

"I've had suspension damage, and I've had exhaust damage on one of the cars, because they rip up the road, and then they just leave the road ripped up for two, three months or longer," Wilson said.

Wilson wanted Travis County to reimburse him for the damage, but the county says they don't do that.

Wilson says the roads are especially bad during Formula 1 with all the traffic.

"It's so bad. Our road is actually designated as a detour road, and it's bumper to bumper from literally from 10 a.m. until probably six. Then 10 o'clock is when the concerts let out, so at 10 to about midnight, it is bumper-to-bumper traffic and from Friday to Sunday, we're locked in our house. Basically, we can't get out," he said.

Wilson wants traffic to be routed elsewhere and overall wants the county to do more about the conditions.

"I wish that they would pay more attention to the roads situation out here, because I can't be the only that's complaining about it," he said.

The other side:

Travis County says the following areas have recently been serviced by in-house crews:

Hokanson Road at a bridge deck about 2/10ths mile north of Burkland Farms Road

Hokanson Road about 8/10th’s mile north of Burkland Farms Road

Elroy Road next to COTA

Peterson Road from Hokanson Road to FM 812

FM 812 is maintained by TXDOT and they have been doing repairs

Wilson says the repairs aren't a permanent fix.

"They come out and patch it every once so often, but then one or two months later, it's just same condition or even just even worse," he said.

The county says events at COTA are regulated by the City of Austin. We've reached out to the city to see how they help residents during large events at COTA.

By the numbers:

Texas Department of Transportation data shows the number of crashes on the four roads over the past two years.

In 2024, that area saw 27 crashes, and in 2025, that number dropped to 15, but with one fatal. In the first 15 days of this year, the area saw one non-injury crash.