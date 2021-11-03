23-year HPD veteran charged with sexual assault of a child

A Houston Police sergeant has been charged with the sexually assaulting a child.

Tung Tran, 50, was arrested on Tuesday following a criminal investigation by the Hedwig Village Police Department.

Tran, who is a 23-year HPD veteran, appeared in court Wednesday morning and is facing two counts of aggravated assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

Court documents reveal graphic details of what he did to the young defendants.

His total bond was set at $260,000.

According to Hedwig Village Police Department, on Sept. 23 officers were notified of a possible sexual assault of a 13-year-old female by an adult.

After an extensive investigation, they filed charges against Tran.

Hedwig Village police officials say Tran was a friend of the family of the victim, and there is no indication that he used his status as a police officer to commit the crimes.

HPD Chief Troy Finner released the following statement in regards to Tran's arrest and charges:

"Following a criminal investigation conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Sergeant Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention.

The Hedwig Village Police Department is conducting the criminal investigation into this matter and the HPD Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further."

Tran, who has been relieved of duty, is set to appear in court again Thursday morning.

