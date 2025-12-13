Largest medical marijuana facility in Texas opens near Austin

article

A Texas-based medical marijuana company has expanded their operations with a new facility that's nearly 10 times the size of their old headquarters.

The new 75,000 square foot Texas Original facility opened recently in Bastrop, just southeast of the state's capitol.

Texas medical marijuana facility

The Texas Original facility is located at 176 FM 969 in Bastrop. The expansion scales up the companies old 7,700 square foot headquarters.

The base of operations includes a hybrid greenhouse for plant cultivation, manufacturing labs for extraction, processing and refining, testing labs, packaging, dispensing, distribution and delivery logistics.

The company says the expansion comes at a pivotal time; House Bill 46, passed recently by the state legislature, broadens access to medical cannabis to more Texans.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Bastrop medical marijuana facility | Credit: Texas Original

What they're saying:

"This facility represents the future of medical cannabis in Texas," said Nico Richardson, CEO of Texas Original. "Our expanded operations in Bastrop allow us to serve even more patients across the state, and with the quality expected from Texas Original. As legislative changes under House Bill 46 create opportunities for more Texans to access medical cannabis, we’re ready to meet that need."

Texas TCUP expansion

Big picture view:

Lawmakers voted to expand the state's compassionate use program to include people in hospice and those with chronic pain as defined by the Texas Medical Board.

The expansion allows for new changes in how THC can be delivered by approving aerosol and vapor products, like vape pens. Current law only allows for products that can be swallowed.

HB 46 also increased the number of dispensers in the state.

Texas originally passed a bill in 2015 to allow doctors to prescribe low-THC marijuana for people with epilepsy.

Over the years, the state legislature has added more qualifying conditions to the program. HB 46 would also add traumatic brain injuries, chronic pain, Crohn's disease and terminal illnesses to the list of qualifying conditions.